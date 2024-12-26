A severe agricultural crisis has gripped Chalakura Part-IV under the Chalakura village panchayat in Dhubri district, where over 1,000 bighas of once-fertile farmland have turned barren due to extensive sand siltation. The crisis has left the local farming community struggling to survive as their primary source of income disappears.

Chalakura Char, previously a beacon of agricultural success, thrived with diverse crops such as paddy, jute, onions, and vegetables, supporting food security and economic stability for the region. However, this year’s devastating floods transformed the landscape, depositing thick layers of sand over productive lands and rendering them uncultivable.

"The land that once yielded gold is now barren. We are unable to grow anything," lamented Kader Ali, a farmer from the area. Over 200 farming families in Chalakura Part-IV have lost their livelihoods, with many forced to abandon agriculture altogether. Scores of farmers have migrated to nearby areas, such as Jhagrapar in Dhubri, Alamganj, and Panbari in Gauripur, seeking employment as daily wage laborers to sustain their families.

Despite the gravity of the situation, no officials from the Dhubri district agriculture department have visited the affected areas to assess the damage or provide assistance, leaving the farmers feeling neglected and disheartened.

Abul Kashem, a young resident, criticized the lack of support and highlighted the broader implications of the crisis. "The government talks about advancements in the agricultural sector, but the reality is that the number of active farmers in Assam is declining. Chalakura Char is a glaring example of the urgent need for intervention," he said.

The farming community has appealed to the Assam government for immediate financial relief and demanded prompt action from the state agriculture department to restore the land’s fertility and prevent further displacement.