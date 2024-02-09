An awareness campaign against illicit fishing and the implementation of Assam fishery regulations for the preservation of indigenous fishes in natural water bodies was conducted in the state's Dhubri district.

The awareness campaign was held on Friday at Katholtoli-Guma ferry ghat in Tamarhat area of the river Gangadhar under the Agomani development block in Dhubri.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the district fisheries development officer visied the Katholtoli-Guma region in response to a complaint and wared fishermen against using electronic devices while fishing as this could negatively impact the entire ecosystem. Khan learned that often fishermen from neighbouring West Bengal traverse by river channel at night to fish, bringing with them an inverter of some sort and batteries.

One of the local fishermen stated that West Bengal fishermen connect their electronic equipment to iron nets or other iron objects that let electricity to flow, which helps them to fish at night in the Gangadhar River, at the area near the Katholtoli-Guma ferry ghat, which results in uncountable catch.

The district fisheries development officer, Dhubri, advised the locals including fishermen from Raidak Burachapori Fishery Co-operative Society Ltd. and the lessee of Gangadhar Fishery Parts-l and ll about the Fishery Act, fishing regulations, and the need to boost the river's productivity and avoid such kind of illicit fishing.

Khan further urged the local people not to use any technological gadgets to engage in any illicit night time fishing. It was also stated that if they do so, or help the alleged West Bengal fishermen they will be identified and suffer legal repercussions.

