Assam: Dhubri Forest Division seizes two illegal sawmills in riverine belt

The Dhubri Forest Division has dismantled and seized two unauthorised band saw mills operating in remote riverine areas of the district.

The operation was conducted at Katlamari Bazar and Chalakura Payastichar, both located within a five-kilometre radius in the char (river island) belt, which is known for its difficult terrain and limited accessibility.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Golap Kumar Bania. The team comprised the Forest Ranger from the Dhubri Division Headquarters, the Range Officer from the Forest Check Station, and a contingent of forest personnel.

Given the challenging geography of the riverine zones, the enforcement team accessed the locations using boats, navigating inland waterways to reach the sites.

Officials reported that no illegal timber stock was found at the locations during the raids, indicating that the operators may have vacated the sites or relocated materials prior to the arrival of the team. However, authorities successfully identified and seized the primary infrastructure used for illegal timber processing.

The seized materials include two complete band saw mill units along with associated mechanical components. Forest officials stated that such remote char areas are frequently used for unauthorised milling activities due to their isolation and limited monitoring.

The confiscated equipment has been transported to the divisional headquarters, and legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant forest laws.

DFO Golap Kumar Bania stated that surveillance and enforcement activities in the char areas will be intensified to prevent further instances of illegal logging and processing.