Dhubri forest authorities launched a major operation against illegal timber processing, seizing two unauthorized band saw mills in Fulerchar, Hatsinghimari, on Thursday, February 13.

The operation was spearheaded by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Chakrapani Pani Roy, alongside Forest Ranger Safiqur Rahman of the Forest Check Station Range, Dhubri. The team was reinforced by personnel from the Forest Check Station Range, the Forest Protection Squad, the Special Task Force, and the Hatsinghimari Accounts Beat.

During the raid, officials confiscated 35 pieces of non-Sal logs and 40 pieces of sawn timber, suspected to have been illegally processed. The seizure underscores the department’s continued efforts to combat unauthorized deforestation and timber smuggling in the region.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against those involved, while investigations are underway to uncover the wider network operating behind these illegal mills. Officials have reaffirmed their commitment to protecting forest resources and warned of stringent action against violators.