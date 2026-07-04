Assam: Dhubri forest officials seize illegal saw mill and timber in anti-smuggling operation

A major crackdown on illegal timber smuggling was carried out by the Dhubri Forest Department on Saturday, July 4, after officials dismantled an unauthorised band saw mill and seized a large quantity of valuable timber during a raid at the Porarvita char area on the southern bank of Dhubri.

The operation was conducted under the directions of Dhubri Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Golap Kumar Bania following specific intelligence inputs regarding illegal logging and timber processing activities in the area.

A special team of forest personnel raided the site, catching the operators by surprise. During the operation, officials dismantled a fully functional illegal band saw mill and seized a substantial quantity of high-value tree trunks that had allegedly been felled illegally and processed for commercial distribution.

The seized machinery and timber logs were transported to the Dhubri Forest Depot, where they have been placed under official custody. Although the operation resulted in the seizure of equipment and timber, those involved in operating the illegal mill fled the location before the forest officials arrived.

Confirming the operation, Khargeshwar Baishya, Range Officer of the Dhubri Forest Check Station, said the raid was conducted on the instructions of the Divisional Forest Officer and the illegal setup was successfully dismantled. He added that no arrests could be made as the suspects managed to escape before the team reached the site.

The Forest Department has registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Assam Forest Regulation Act and has initiated further investigation to identify and apprehend the owners and operators of the illegal saw mill. Officials said follow-up action is underway as part of continued efforts to curb illegal logging and timber smuggling in the district.