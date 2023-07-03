A Forest Range Officer in Dhubri district, Masharraf Hussain Choudhury, has been accused of corruption and harassment by the Tractor Owners' Association. The association has lodged an FIR and a formal complaint against Choudhury and his associates, alleging their involvement in illegal activities.

According to the Tractor Owners' Association, Choudhury, who is posted at the Dhubri forest check station, has been extorting money from tractor drivers even when they possess valid documents for carrying land, sand, and stones. Using the term 'Pocket Garam,' a local dialect that implies filling his own pocket, Choudhury allegedly demands money from the drivers, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

The association claims that Choudhury, along with his four accomplices Soleman Ali Ojha, Manzil Haque, Ayub Khan, and Rezaul Haque, has been resorting to threats and harassment against the tractor drivers. They allege that Choudhury frequently demands payments ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 15,000 per week from each driver. Failure to comply often leads to vehicle seizures or unwarranted fines.

In response to the serious allegations, the Tractor Owners' Association has filed an FIR with the Dhubri Superintendent of Police and a complaint with the district Deputy Commissioner against Choudhury and his associates. The FIR highlights Choudhury's alleged involvement in various malpractices in the past and characterizes him as having a perverted nature.

It is worth noting that Choudhury has previously faced suspension from the department due to misusing government scheme funds in different forest divisions. The FIR also mentions instances of Choudhury selling government properties, engaging in objectionable content on WhatsApp, and accepting bribes through UBI transactions.

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has not taken any action against Choudhury thus far, despite the weight of evidence and allegations against him. This has raised concerns among the citizens of Dhubri regarding the minister's role and responsibility in addressing such misconduct.

A case has been registered against Choudhury and his associates at the Dhubri police station under sections 341/384/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code. However, questions have been raised regarding the delayed registration of the case, casting doubts on the thoroughness of the police investigation.

When questioned about the matter, Dhubri district guardian minister Jayanta Malla Baruah claimed to be unaware of the situation and requested detailed information from reporters. He assured them that he would take immediate action if provided with the necessary evidence.

Despite providing Baruah with substantial information, including call recordings and UBI transactions involving Choudhury, no action has been taken against him or his associates to date.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the minister's response, the Tractor Owners' Association has demanded swift action against Choudhury and his associates. They have warned of staging a protest if their demands for justice and accountability are not met.