As the vote counting process for the second phase of the Assam Panchayat elections is underway today, May 7, the Dhubri district administration has implemented stringent security measures.

The focal point for the counting in Dhubri district is Dhubri Bholanath College, where officials and security personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

Across Assam, similar arrangements are in place as the state awaits the results of these crucial local elections.

It is important to note that Dhubri district recorded a very high voter turnout in these elections, with reports showing 88.63% of eligible voters casting ballots. This was the highest percentage of voter turnout throughout the state of Assam.

The Assam state election Commision, has oversaw these panchayat elections, and has been in charge of the counting process. These panchayat elections are very important to the local people, as they decide on local government, and how local services are provided.

The elections were conducted in two phases, demonstrating the logistical scale of the process. Dhubri Bholanath College is the central counting location in the Sadar of Dhubri district. Security is a top priority, with the district administration taking extensive measures. The voter turn out in Dhubri was very high. These panchayat elections are for local government.