DHUBRI: A 20 years old girl Diya Sharma, from RK Mission Road, Dhubri town holds a record for writing the English alphabet from A to Z in wooden beige match sticks for the maximum number of times in 5 minutes.

Diya, writes the English alphabet from A to Z in 8 wooden beige match sticks within 5 minutes, each sticks measures 3 cm in length confirmed 'India Book of Records' on January 18, 2022.

According to Diya, earlier she attempts to draw pictures in egg shell in different ways but failed to entered the 'India Book of Records'. The young Diya loves to write and wants to do something following which last year she tried her hands on writing English alphabet from A to Z in wooden beige match sticks and creates a record in 'India Book of Records'.

In her journey of creating a record Diya stated that her mother inspired her a lot, although Diya study in BN College Dhubri student of Bachelor of Arts 5th semistar with political science major. As a student she had to study a lot and take out time for doing extra curricular activities in which her mother helps her a lot.

Diya belongs from a middle class family her father Jiban Kumar Sarma have a small stall from where he sales bettle nuts and other essential goods. Jiban Kumar Sarma was very excited to share her daughter's achivement for holding a name in 'India Book of Records'.