In a successful police operation, a minor girl from Dhubri Municipal area, who went missing on August, was rescued from Haryana, where she was allegedly abducted for human trafficking.



According to a source, the mother of the girl filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Dhubri Sadar police station, reporting that her 15-year-old little girl went missing since, August 12, and hadn't returned home.



Recently, the girl called her mother from someone else's cell phone to let her know where she was, which made her poor mother anxious. She immediately, contacted the local police station right away to report the phone call.



Making use of technological surveillance, the police conducted an investigation and located the girl in Haryana. Following the instruction of Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police, a team of Dhubri police went in Haryana on November 17 and on November 19 rescued the minor girl from Akabarpur Barota area under Kundli Thana.



On Friday, November 24, the police squad arrived back in Dhubri with the girl, who has been brought before a local court and placed under judicial custody. The case is being looked into by the authorities, who may have connections to other trafficking organisations.



The girl has been handed over to her family after a medical examination and counselling. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Act.