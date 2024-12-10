The Dhubri district health department is under severe scrutiny after alarming allegations of mismanagement, with claims of unauthorized pharmacies and laboratories operating unchecked throughout the district. These establishments are reportedly engaging in dangerous practices, including the sale of counterfeit medicines, putting public health at significant risk.

Despite the Assam Government’s ongoing efforts to improve public health services through various schemes, the situation in Dhubri has raised major concerns among citizens. The district’s health sector is suffering from a lack of proper oversight, resulting in substandard services and severe consequences for patients.

Locals have raised concerns over the increasing number of pharmacies, medical halls, and laboratories, particularly in the district headquarters, which are operating in unsanitary conditions similar to makeshift setups. Many of these facilities, including those offering X-rays, ultrasounds, and lab tests, are accused of producing inaccurate results due to outdated equipment, untrained personnel, and a focus on cost-cutting measures. In some cases, patients have experienced contradictory results for the same tests conducted at different times or locations.



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Worse still, reports indicate that certain pharmacies are involved in the sale of adulterated medicines. In several instances, one pharmacy license has been exploited to operate multiple outlets, contributing to the illegal trade of counterfeit drugs. Allegedly, some pharmacy owners rent out their licenses to third parties, fueling this illicit business. These pharmacies are said to prioritize high-margin, counterfeit drugs over essential medications, often with the involvement of corrupt doctors who receive commissions in exchange for patient referrals.

The district health department appears to be unaware of the full extent of these illegal operations. Due to a lack of proper registration and oversight, many pharmacies and laboratories continue to function without proper authorization. There are also claims that some health officials are complicit in the issue, turning a blind eye to these malpractices.

Adding to the crisis, allegations suggest that certain government doctors are encouraging patients to visit specific private clinics, pharmacies, and laboratories in return for commissions. This unethical practice puts vulnerable patients, particularly the poor who rely on government healthcare, at grave risk.