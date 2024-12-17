The District Administration of Dhubri organized a distribution event for Negotiable Deposit Certificates (NDCs) to Category-III borrowers under the AMFIRS-2021, seed capital under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, and Relief Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at Pramatesh Chandra Baruah Field, Dhubri.

The event was attended by Prasanta Phukan, Minister of Power, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, and Medical Education & Research, Government of Assam, who graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. Other notable attendees included Dibakar Nath, District Commissioner of Dhubri, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Ashwini Roy, ex-MLA of Golakganj, and Prasenjit Dutta, District President of BJP Dhubri, along with several other dignitaries.

Minister Phukan, in his address, highlighted the Assam government's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, supporting small businesses, and empowering individuals through financial aid and skill development programs. He stressed that these initiatives are key to achieving self-reliance, generating employment, and fostering economic growth, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

As part of the Assam Microfinance Program, 4,107 beneficiaries across nine microfinance branches were formally handed loan-free certificates. The distribution covered institutions such as Bandhan Bank, A.S.A. Microfinance Limited, V.F.S. Capital, and others, offering significant relief to beneficiaries burdened by microfinance loans.

In addition, financial relief through DBT was provided to 170 families affected by the devastating floods and storms of 2024. The total amount disbursed for flood relief was ₹6,31,52,765, targeting key sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, silk, and household damages.

The PMFME scheme also saw 270 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) receive ₹1,00,77,000 in financial assistance, empowering women entrepreneurs and strengthening the micro-enterprise sector in the district.

The distribution event emphasized the government's focus on inclusive growth, economic stability, and the empowerment of small-scale entrepreneurs and flood-affected families in Dhubri. The ceremony served as a significant step towards facilitating recovery, rehabilitation, and economic growth in the region.