Assam: Dhubri hosts key sensitisation drive on RPWD Act to strengthen disability rights implementation

A district-level sensitisation programme on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016 was organised in Dhubri on Wednesday, January 7 bringing together key administrative and departmental stakeholders to reinforce accountability, awareness and implementation of disability rights.

The awareness-cum-sensitisation programme was organised by the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Assam, in collaboration with the Office of the District Commissioner, Dhubri. Senior departmental heads, Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), and district-level officials participated in the programme, underscoring the administration’s collective responsibility in ensuring equal rights and access for persons with disabilities.

Serving as the resource person, Rajeev Bharadwaj from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, provided a comprehensive overview of the RPWD Act, 2016. He explained that the Act, enacted on December 28, 2016 and implemented from April 19, 2017, recognises disability as an evolving and dynamic concept, reflecting contemporary understandings and social realities.

Bharadwaj highlighted that the Act significantly expanded the definition of disabilities, increasing the recognised categories from seven to twenty-one. He emphasised that both the Central and Assam governments have initiated multiple measures under the law to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities, ensuring they can enjoy equality, dignity and opportunities on par with other citizens.

Calling for proactive institutional support, Bharadwaj urged all government offices to ensure barrier-free access and necessary facilities for persons with disabilities. He stressed the importance of inclusive education, appealing to authorities to make adequate arrangements for the education of Divyang children within mainstream educational systems.

He further called upon the Health Department to expedite the issuance of Disability Certificates, a critical prerequisite for persons with disabilities to access government welfare schemes, including the Unique Disability Identity (UDID) Card. Timely certification, he noted, would enable Divyang individuals to fully avail themselves of benefits and services guaranteed under the law.

The programme concluded with a collective reaffirmation by officials to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and ensure effective implementation of the RPWD Act at the district level, translating legislative intent into tangible, on-ground outcomes.