Assam: Dhubri hosts successful farmers–scientist interaction programme to empower local agriculture

A two-day Farmers–Scientist Interaction Programme, organized under Agriculture Extension, CSS-ATMA, Dhubri (2025-26), concluded on Monday at the ADO Office in Bilasipara, marking a significant step toward bridging the gap between scientific research and grassroots farming practices.

The initiative brought together 25 selected farmers from across the district for in-depth discussions with agricultural scientists and subject experts. The programme was inaugurated by Azim Ahmed, District Agricultural Officer-cum-Project Director, CSS-ATMA, Dhubri, who highlighted the critical role of such platforms in tackling field-level challenges and enhancing farm productivity.

Resource persons from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dhubri, engaged the farmers with subject-specific knowledge over the two days. On the opening day, Bhaskar Baruah (SMS, Horticulture) and Dr. Samsun Nehar (SMS, Animal Science) offered insights into horticulture and livestock-related practices, tailored to the needs of Dhubri’s farming community.

The second day focused on crop management, with Dibyarishi Bhattacharyya (SMS, Agronomy) addressing farmers’ queries on field crops, while Khandakar Sahidul Alom (SDAO, Dhubri) shared expertise on Natural and Organic Farming techniques and production strategies for maize and chili. Additionally, Mofiul Islam (Deputy Project Director-II, ATMA) conducted an informative session on fish farming.

The event was actively supported by Hemanga Das (ADO, Bilasipara), Mehtabuddin Ahmed (ATM, Chapar–Salkocha), Nur Alom Sarkar (ATM, Bilasipara), and Ringsat Narzary (Media Expert), whose contributions enriched the programme.

The interaction saw lively exchanges between farmers and experts, with participants candidly sharing ground realities and receiving practical, evidence-based solutions. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks from SDAO (Horticulture), reaffirming the district’s commitment to continuous collaboration and innovation for the growth of the farming sector.