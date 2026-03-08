Assam: Dhubri IT professional quits foreign job to launch state-of-the-art printing hub

Dilruba Sultana, a resident of Ward No. 9 in Assam's Dhubri, has launched a modern printing press—Printech—on the occasion of International Women’s Day, aiming to challenge the long-standing dominance of out-of-state firms in the printing industry of Lower Assam.

Sultana, who recently stepped down from a well-paying IT position with a foreign company, has returned to her hometown with a clear vision: to build a competitive, locally rooted enterprise that can match the pricing and quality of major printing firms operating from outside the region.

For decades, the multi-crore printing market catering to Lower Assam has largely depended on firms based in cities such as Siliguri, Delhi and Surat. Printech, equipped with advanced and high-end imported machinery, seeks to disrupt that pattern by offering competitive pricing and high-precision printing services directly from Dhubri.

“Our goal is to compete directly with Delhi-based firms on price and precision,” Sultana said during the inauguration. “By bringing this technology to Dhubri, we aren’t just opening a business; we are reclaiming a market.”

Positioning itself as more than a conventional printing unit, Printech aims to operate as a comprehensive service hub for educational institutions and organisations. The facility will produce a wide range of customised materials including books, notebooks, logo-branded bags, school ties, specialised uniforms, digital boards and laboratory equipment.

Even before its official launch, the venture has begun attracting considerable attention. With the election season approaching, political aspirants from across Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Bodoland Territorial Area Districts and Dhubri have already approached the firm for campaign-related printing materials.

The strong early demand has boosted confidence for the young entrepreneur, who believes the venture could mark a significant step toward strengthening local industry while creating employment opportunities for women and youth in Lower Assam.

By bringing advanced technology and investment back to her hometown, Sultana hopes Printech will not only compete with established national printing hubs but also inspire a new generation of local entrepreneurs to build businesses within the region.