The state government must ensure the safety and security of 40,000 journalists and media personnel in Assam, demanded Mukut Raj Sharma, General Secretary of the Asom Bartajibi Sangha. Speaking at the biennial session of the Dhubri District Bartajibi Sangha, held at the Dhubri Zilla Sahitya Sabha Auditorium on Sunday, Sharma emphasized the urgent need for economic, social, and job security for journalists.

Sharma highlighted the severe exploitation and deprivation faced by journalists in Assam, particularly those in rural areas. He pointed out that many journalists are deprived of economic security and have not benefited from government welfare schemes. Those far from urban centers are excluded from housing schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, leaving them in dire financial conditions.

The General Secretary demanded several concessions for journalists, including a 50% reduction in electricity charges, waived water charges, and free education for children scoring over 70%. He also called for reopening the journalist pension scheme, with an increase in pension from Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000. Sharma thanked the state government and Information and Public Relations Minister Piyush Hazarika for reinstating the pension scheme, which had been closed last year.

The meeting, presided over by Ashiqure Rahman and moderated by Saidur Rahman, was inaugurated by Nabanita Kalita, treasurer of the Asom Bartajibi Sangha. Prominent speakers included Dhubri District Information and Public Relations Officer Snigdharani Das, National Council Member Kishore Jyoti Sharma, and President of Dhubri Sahitya Sabha Udayan Chakraborty.

A resolution adopted during the meeting called for regular salary payments to journalists and the enactment of a Protection of Journalists Act. Other proposals included issuing AYUSHMAN cards to journalists' families and establishing a guest house for journalists in Dhubri.

Senior journalists Mahesh Chandra Roy, Bijoy Kumar Sharma, and Tarkeshwar Pal were felicitated for their contributions to society. Additionally, Rita Das was honored for her work with water hyacinth products, and social worker Dipankar Majumdar was recognized for his contributions to the Dhubri District.

In a separate meeting chaired by Ashiqure Rahman, the new committee was formed with Ashiqure Rahman re-elected as president. Pranabashish Roy of The Daily Janambhumi was elected vice-president, Irfan Khondker of The Assam Tribune as general secretary, and other key positions filled by Soiodur Rahman, Dewan Jahangir Alam, Jitumoni Das, Saidur Rahman, and Mehtab Uddin Ahmed.