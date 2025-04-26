The inauguration of the new court building in Dhubri on April 26 has elevated the judicial landscape of the Assam district. Justice Vijay Bishnoi, the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, formally opened the state-of-the-art 'New Court Building of Dhubri District Judiciary'.

The ceremony marks a significant step forward in bolstering the judicial infrastructure of the region and is expected to greatly benefit the legal fraternity and the citizens of Dhubri. The new building is anticipated to provide a modern and efficient environment for the functioning of the district judiciary, facilitating smoother proceedings and better access to justice for all.

The occasion was graced by Saraswati Vandana in the presence of Justice Soumitra Saikia, Judge of the Gauhati High Court and the Portfolio Judge of the Dhubri District Judiciary. The event, welcomed by Bablu Sutradhar District & Sessions Judge, Dhubri along with Dibakar Nath, District Commissioner, Dhubri. Also in attendance was Nurul Islam Choudhury, the president of the Dhubri Bar Association, alongside learned members of the bar and members of the legal community including towns dignitaries present at the inauguration.

The presence of such high-ranking judicial officers underscores the importance of this development for the Dhubri district. This infrastructure upgrade signifies a commitment to strengthening the judicial system at the grassroots level and is poised to usher in a new era of judicial service in Dhubri.

Dhubri was the Headquarters of erstwhile Goalpara District in 1765 Goalpara passed into the hands of the East India Company along with Diwani of Bengal following the Battle of Buxer. From 1765 till 1822 Goalpara estate (Goalpara, Dhubri and Karaibari) formed a part of the permanently settled Rangpur Collectorate known as Rangamati District.

In February, 1825, Mr. David Scott entrusted as the first official in charge of this area and in between 1826 to 1866, Goalpara District was part of Assam Valley. In 1867, the district Goalpara was separated from the province of Assam and was placed under Kochbihar Commissionership. On 10th of August, 1868, the Civil and Criminal jurisdiction was transferred back again to the judicial commissioner of Assam.

In 1879, the District headquarters from Goalpara to Dhubri was shifted after taking land from Zamindar of Gauripur. Originally the erstwhile judgeship of Goalpara District including the present District of Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon, Chirang and Southsalmara-Mankachar with Head-Quarters of Dhubri was under the then District and Sessions Judge of Lower Assam District!(L-A-D) with Head Quarters at Guwahati till the end of 1966. At that time there was a court of Sub-Judge at Dhubri.

Interestingly, the very grounds where the new court building now stands hold a somber history. It was here that the official residence of the then District and Sessions Judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa was located, the site of the horrific 1970 Rajkhowa killings that shook the state. Rajkhowa murdered his wife and two daughters, with his helper Umesh Baishya assisting in the crime. Rajkhowa was eventually hanged for his heinous acts in 1976.

Kamal Hussain Ahmed, secretary of Dhubri Bar Association said, the foundation stone for this new District Judicial Court building was laid on December 2, 2017, following the demolition of the ill-fated official residence. After nearly eight long years, the upcoming inauguration of this modern five-storey structure has brought immense joy to the lawyers of the Dhubri Court and the local populace alike, symbolizing a new chapter for the district's judicial system.