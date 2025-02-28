In a major administrative reshuffle, Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath has ordered the transfer of 28 Lat Mandals across various revenue circles in the district.

However, sources indicate that the transferred officials are allegedly planning to seek legal intervention to stay the decision.

The transfers, issued under the Land Settlement Branch (Order No. DRS-32/2019/46) on February 26, are reportedly linked to the ineffectiveness of the Basundhara 3.0 land reform initiative, which aimed to improve efficiency and accountability in land-related services.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma, his family looting Assam: AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh

Officials from Dhubri Circle, Gauripur Circle, Atani Circle, Golakganj Circle, Bilasipara Circle, and South Salmara Circle are among those affected.

Reports suggest that the move has triggered strong resistance, with the transferred Lat Mandals allegedly working to obtain a stay order from higher authorities. The development has sparked public interest, as many await to see if the transfers will stand or be overturned.

The situation underscores the challenges in implementing administrative reforms in the revenue department, with resistance from within the system adding to the complexities of land governance in Assam.