Assam: Dhubri launches training for Digital Crop Survey ahead of Kharif 2025

A two-day training programme for the Digital Crop Survey (DCS) – Kharif 2025 commenced on Tuesday at the District Agriculture Office in Dhubri. The initiative, jointly organised by the District Agriculture Office and the District Administration, aims to equip surveyors, supervisors, and verifiers with the skills required for accurate and efficient agricultural data collection.

Scheduled to run from August 12 to 13, the training prepares field functionaries for the DCS – Kharif 2025, a flagship component of the Government of India’s AgriStack programme. The survey, set to begin on August 16, will cover standing Kharif crops across 30 districts in Assam, enhancing transparency in crop area estimation and improving decision-making for agricultural policies.

District Nodal Officer for AgriStack, Mrinal Kanti Kachari, informed that the first day’s session focused on participants from the Agomani, Golakganj, and Gauripur Revenue Circles, while representatives from other revenue circles will be trained on August 13.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, District Agricultural Officer Azim Ahmed urged trainees to prioritise accuracy and timely execution, noting that the survey’s outcomes would directly benefit farmers by enabling better planning and resource allocation.

Senior Agricultural Development Officer and Master Trainer, Dipankar Choudhury, conducted hands-on sessions demonstrating the use of digital tools, mobile applications, and geo-tagging techniques to facilitate transparent, real-time data collection.

The training witnessed the participation of key Agriculture Department officials alongside field personnel from designated revenue circles, reflecting a coordinated push towards modernising Assam’s agricultural data systems.