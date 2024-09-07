Dhubri police apprehended a man identified as Jamal from Kalirkhali in Chapor last night. Jamal, who has been charged with promoting false information, allegedly spread misleading claims about a leak in the ADRE recruitment exam paper on Facebook.

The arrest came after a thorough investigation revealed that Jamal was behind the unfounded rumors regarding the ADRE exam paper. Authorities have charged him with disseminating false information that could potentially disrupt the examination process.

The police have commenced a detailed investigation to uncover any further implications of Jamal’s actions.