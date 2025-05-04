A 32-year-old man from Assam’s Dhubri district has been detained in an early morning police operation and transported to Guwahati for an intensive investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).



The detainee has been identified as Tapan Roy, also known by his aliases Haradhon Koch and Master Koch. He is the son of Anil Chandra Roy and resides in Jhapusabari Part-I, falling under the jurisdiction of Agomoni Police Station in Dhubri.



His detention is connected to a case registered at the Guwahati Crime Police Station (Case No. 02/25), where he faces charges under Sections 6(2), 147, and 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA — a law typically invoked in cases involving threats to national security or unlawful associations.



While officials have yet to disclose the specific details prompting Roy’s arrest, the imposition of UAPA charges points to serious allegations with potential national security implications. The transfer to Guwahati indicates that specialized investigative teams are now handling the case.