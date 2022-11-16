Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) will start its first educational session on 17th November 2022 and the orientation of the first batch of students held on November 16 at the college.

It was informed that the admission process of one hundred students from different parts of the state has been completed in this newest medical college of the state.

Assam Health Minister Keshav Mahanta, Rajya Sabha MP, and DMCH governing body chairman Pabitra Margherita along with the top officials of the state health department including the Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri were present as the chief guests at the event.

Speaking over the same, the Mahanta said,'' First academic session of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital will be started on 17 onwards and we are hoping that the college will produce good doctors who will serve the masses''.

The medical college was established under the centrally sponsored scheme "Establishment of new Medical Colleges attached with existing district referral Hospital".

Notably, this is the 9th Medical College in the state of Assam dedicated to the health and welfare of the people of Assam.