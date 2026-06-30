Assam: Dhubri Medical College and Hospital secures NABH accreditation

Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has been awarded accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), marking a significant development for public healthcare infrastructure in Lower Assam. The accreditation places the government-run medical institution among healthcare facilities that comply with nationally prescribed standards for patient care, safety protocols and hospital administration.

The development was announced by Assam Cabinet Minister and Dhubri district Guardian Minister Ashok Singhal through a social media post.

NABH accreditation is considered a key quality benchmark in India’s healthcare sector and is granted after assessment of hospital systems across areas including patient safety, clinical practices, infection control, medication management, operational processes and quality assurance mechanisms.

Officials at the institution described the accreditation as the outcome of sustained institutional efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and standardise hospital practices.

Dr. Ankumani Saikia, Principal of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, said the recognition reflects continued efforts to improve patient-centric healthcare services and acknowledged the contribution of healthcare personnel and administrative support in achieving the milestone.

Hospital Superintendent Gunajit Das said the accreditation is expected to strengthen institutional processes and enhance public confidence in the services offered at the medical college and hospital.

Healthcare observers note that the accreditation could improve access to quality medical services for residents of Dhubri and adjoining districts by reinforcing clinical governance and reducing dependence on referral hospitals outside the region for several categories of treatment.

With the accreditation in place, DMCH is expected to operate under strengthened quality monitoring frameworks aligned with national healthcare standards while expanding its role as a major public health institution in western Assam.