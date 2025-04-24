A severe pollution crisis has emerged at Mela Maidan following the conclusion of the 15-day Ashok Ashtami Mela in Dhubri. The festive grounds now lie buried under mountains of waste, creating environmental and public health concerns for nearby residents.

The annual fair, which attracted substantial crowds and vendors from across the country, generated significant revenue for the organising Mela Committee through fees collected from hundreds of temporary stalls and amusement rides, including Ferris wheels.

Despite their efficiency in collecting vendor fees during the event, the Mela Committee has shown no apparent initiative toward addressing the post-event cleanup. This inaction has sparked outrage among local residents who must now contend with the debris-strewn grounds.

Further complicating matters, the Dhubri Municipal Board reportedly collected taxes throughout the Mela period, raising questions about their responsibility in the cleanup efforts. Residents are demanding clarity on which organisation should take responsibility for restoring the grounds.

The situation highlights a critical gap in event management protocols: the absence of clear guidelines regarding post-event environmental responsibilities. Local community members are calling for a formal framework to prevent similar ecological disasters after future public gatherings.