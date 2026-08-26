Assam: Dhubri Municipal Board employee arrested after couple injured in machete attack over road dispute

A couple was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon following a dispute over a passage in Dhubri town’s College Nagar area, prompting police to arrest the husband of the woman named as the prime accused in the case.

The incident reportedly took place on August 23 at around 3.15 pm in Ward 15 of Dhubri town. According to an FIR lodged by local resident Shyam Charan Maulik, his neighbour Suprabha Sharma allegedly attacked his wife, Mami Maulik, with a sharp billhook locally known as a boti.

The complaint alleges that when Shyam Charan intervened to protect his wife, he sustained deep cut injuries to his left hand and was also bitten on his finger.

Suprabha Sharma allegedly then attacked Mami with the sharp weapon, targeting her neck. Mami reportedly raised her hands to protect herself and suffered severe lacerations. She subsequently required 15 stitches at a local medical facility, according to the complaint.

The victims alleged that the attack followed a long-standing dispute between the neighbouring families over a passage. Shyam Charan had earlier submitted a complaint regarding the dispute to the Dhubri Municipal Board on July 14.

Following the FIR, Dhubri Police arrested Diganta Sharma, the husband of Suprabha Sharma and an employee of the Dhubri Municipal Board. Police said efforts are underway to trace Suprabha Sharma, who is reportedly absconding.

The complainant has also alleged that the accused family had previously been involved in incidents of aggression in the locality, including a case concerning an alleged biting assault on a minor girl, which is currently before the court.

Following the complaint, Dhubri Police registered a case against both Suprabha Sharma and Diganta Sharma under Case No. 0339/2026 under Sections 61(2)/118(2)/109(1)/3(5) BNS