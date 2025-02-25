Assam's Dhubri Municipal Board imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on AS 17 Café, a Dhubri-based restaurant, for illegally dumping garbage in front of Harisabha Sanskrit Toll and near the Harisabha Mandir campus.

A team led by Namrata Pradip Sarma, Executive Officer of the Dhubri Municipal Board, caught the restaurant staff red-handed while disposing of waste at the location.

The authorities issued strict warnings of severe action against the establishment if fine is not paid or if such actions are repeated.

Residents of Dhubri have long demanded cleanliness in the area, as AS 17 Café has allegedly been dumping garbage at night near the religious and educational site.

The action by the Municipal Board has been welcomed by locals, who hope for stricter enforcement to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the town.