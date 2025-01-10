Dhubri Municipality has distributed 1,050 ration cards to poor and underprivileged families in its 16 municipal wards, ensuring access to essential food and supplies under the Assam government’s welfare programme.

The initiative is part of a statewide effort led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to improve food security for vulnerable communities.

According to Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of the Dhubri Municipal Board, an additional 155 ration cards are expected soon to complete the distribution process. The cards, issued by the Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Department, enable recipients to access government-subsidized food and other necessities.

The municipality operates 105 government fair price shops, with 96 in urban areas and 9 in border regions adjacent to Gaon Panchayats. Sanyal emphasised the importance of reaching every eligible household, stating that the initiative aims to eliminate barriers for the poor in accessing essential resources.

The distribution effort has already brought relief to numerous families in the region. The Dhubri Municipal Board reiterated its commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of welfare schemes, recognising their critical role in addressing the challenges faced by the underprivileged.