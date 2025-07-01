Assam: Dhubri official facing corruption allegations, transferred

A controversy has erupted in Dhubri district following the transfer of Dipankar Gupta, an Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) at the Dhubri Zilla Parishad, who is currently under investigation for alleged corruption and disproportionate assets.

As per government order Memo No. 600809/1/1107373/2025, Gupta has been transferred to Sribhumi Zilla Parishad with immediate effect. Notably, while his place of posting has changed, his monthly salary will still be drawn from the Dhubri Zilla Parishad, a detail that has further fueled public suspicion and criticism.

It needs mention here, the official's transfer comes days after India Today NE has been voraciously reporting about the official's alleged corruption charges. The transfer comes amid unresolved allegations against Gupta, who has been accused of demanding illegal commissions — referred to as "Mr. 10%" — particularly for sanctioning schemes under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other rural development initiatives. Despite the Chief Minister’s directives for strict anti-corruption enforcement, the inquiry against Gupta has reportedly made little progress, raising concerns about administrative lethargy or possible shielding of the accused.

Sources allege that Gupta has amassed disproportionate assets, including large fixed deposits, land holdings valued at several crores in Khalilpur (Dhubri town), and a residential flat in Beltola, Guwahati, all far beyond the known income parameters of a government official of his rank.

Local residents and anti-corruption advocates in Dhubri have voiced strong concerns, questioning whether the transfer is a sincere step towards justice or a bureaucratic maneuver to dilute public outrage. The absence of visible punitive action has led many to fear that the case may quietly fade from scrutiny unless there is renewed political and institutional will to pursue justice.