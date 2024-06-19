A team of officials from the quality control wing of the Water Resource department from Guwahati visited Dhubri on 19 June, in order to assess the efficacy and integrity of 6000 numbers of Type A Geobags newly placed in the Gangadhar river at Binnachara Pt III village under NABARD (RIDF-XXIX) Scheme, a crucial portion of the border regions between Bangladesh and India in the Dhubri district,

The NABARD (RIDF-XXIX) Scheme, which is overseen by the Dhubri Water Resource Division not only safeguards the Indian territory in Dhubri district but also stabilizes an important segment of the border shared with Bangladesh. These Geobags are integral to riverbank stabilization efforts and play a critical role in mitigating the effects of river erosion in the region.

In addition to this assessment, Dibakar Nath, the Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri, along with key officials, the Circle Officers from Agomani and Golakganj, conducted an on-site inspection of the erosion-affected villages of Pub Ratiadaha and Bhangaduli within the Binnachara Pt III village.



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These inspections are part of a broader initiative to monitor and address the challenges posed by the aggressive erosion of the Gangadhar River. The areas of Pub Ratiadaha and Bhangaduli have been substantially impacted by erosion, which threatens local communities and infrastructure.

The erosive actions of the Gangadhar River have caused significant damage to land and property, posing risks to the livelihood and safety of the residents. The NABARD (RIDF-XXIX) Scheme is crucial in this context, providing essential resources and strategies to combat erosion and protect vulnerable border regions.

By reinforcing the riverbanks with Type A Geobags, helps to prevent further land loss and protect the integrity of these border areas, ensuring the safety and security of the communities living there, as per the respective officials.