The police personnel of Dhubri apprehends two people who were pretending to be senior RPF officers. The swift action of the Dhubri police led to their arrest, and they are currently being held at Dhubri Sadar police station.

The primary suspect, a 38-year-old Roushan Mondal from Jhagrarpar area, alongside his 31-year-old Arif Iqbal Ahmed accomplice from Ward No-7 of Dhubri town, allegedly posed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Their ruse came to a dramatic end when they entered the district jail of Dhubri and caused significant disruption.

A case has been registered against the pair, and they await further legal proceedings.