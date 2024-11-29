Assam's Dhubri police arrested the husband of a female warder at Dhubri district jail on November 29, following allegations of sexual assault made by a woman warder.

The accused, Krishna Barman, was taken into custody at midnight based on an FIR filed by the complainant, Dipshikha Rajbanshi. According to the complainant, she was sexually assaulted within the premises of the district jail.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns about the safety and accountability of jail officials. The FIR also mentions an inmate and the district jail superintendent in connection with the allegations, further complicating the case.

Following Krishna Barman's arrest, the Dhubri police have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the details of the incident and ensure justice for the victim.