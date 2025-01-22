Dhubri police arrested a teer agent near Dhubri Girls College on Tuesday afternoon in a crackdown on illegal gambling. Samarjit Saha, a resident of Ward No. 6, Chatiantola, was arrested at a pan shop where he was allegedly running his illicit operations.

Acting on a tip-off, the police recovered five teer ticket books, a Realme mobile phone suspected to be used for client communication, and Rs 2,635 in cash, believed to be proceeds from gambling. Legal action has been initiated under relevant sections, with police determined to curb such activities.

“Unlawful gambling negatively impacts society, and we are committed to eradicating it,” said Sub-inspector Jyotirmoy Das of Dhubri Sadar Police Station.

Teer, a betting game based on archery contest results, remains a challenge for authorities in the region. Popular for its promise of quick returns, the practice often leads to financial and societal issues. Law enforcement continues to urge citizens to report such activities to aid in maintaining order.