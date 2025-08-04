Assam: Dhubri Police arrest three, seize heroin in anti-narcotics operation

Gauripur Police in Assam's Dhubri district arrested three individuals and seized a substantial quantity of suspected heroin during a targeted raid in the Geramari Part-1 area.

The accused have been identified as Manjuma Bibi, Enamul Hoque (son of Late Firoz Ali), and Sahadul Hoque all residents of Geramari Part-1 under the Gauripur police station jurisdiction.

According to police reports, the operation was conducted near the residence of Enamul Hoque. Upon arrival, officers found the door ajar and noticed two individuals inside the premises. Attempting to flee, they were swiftly intercepted and apprehended by the police team.

A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of 30 small plastic containers suspected to contain heroin, with a total gross weight of 33.39 grams. Additionally, 1.45 grams of heroin was recovered from a polythene bag. One Motorola mobile phone was also seized from the location.

The seized substances were tested on-site using a Drug Detection (DD) Kit, which confirmed the presence of heroin. The entire operation was video-recorded via the e-Sakshy app, ensuring transparency and legal admissibility. Independent witnesses were also present during the search and verification process.

After preliminary interrogation and on-site examination, the arrested individuals and the seized materials were taken to Gauripur Police Station for further investigation. Authorities have confirmed that appropriate legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been initiated against the accused.