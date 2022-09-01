A huge quantity of addictive substances was recovered by a team of Assam’s Dhubri Police.

On Thursday i.e September 1st the Dhubri police arrested two drug peddlers from the Dhubri Bidyapara area while four of them were detained on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night Dhubri Police conducted a raid operation and were able to recover 16 containers of suspected brown sugar, addictive contrabands, and cash from the possession of Sahjahan Khandakar, Nur Khan, and others of Dhubri town.

Sikander Ali and a woman both are allegedly been peddling drugs and the police team recovered the suspected 50 brown sugar containers and empty cases.

Of four of the accused persons, two of them are veteran drug peddlers, from a long while police are on a run to catch the alleged drug peddlers.

Hiren Kumar Deka, DySP (P) Dhubri Sadar stated that they first detained four drug peddlers from Dhubri town after interrogation based on the information they detained Ali and the woman on Thursday from Dhubri Sadar.