The Dhubri Police under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Kapil Chandra Das, conducted a successful operation on February 5 evening that led to the arrest of two notorious drug peddlers.

The operation, which was conducted with precision and expertise, resulted in the apprehension of Fazlul Haque from Ward No-14, Hazarigaon, and Nayan Chandra Nath, a resident of College Road in Dhubri.

The police team, acting on a tip-off, descended upon Nath's residence where a substantial quantity of illegal drugs was seized.

The confiscated haul included 30 bottles of prohibited cough syrup and 380 contraband tablets.

Nath, a veteran in the illicit drug trade, had been openly operating his business from a shop in the College Road area for an extended period. The proximity of his residence to the shop facilitated the smooth execution of the police operation.