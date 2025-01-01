In a well-coordinated operation, the Dhubri police, led by Ratul Haloi, Circle Inspector of Gauripur, apprehended two suspects involved in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) activities on the night of December 31.

Acting on secret information, the police arrested Gobinda Barman, son of Nakul Barman, and Chandan Ray, son of Ari Ray, both residents of Matiapara village under Sapkata OP, PS Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar district, Assam. The arrests were made on Tuesday night in Haripur under the jurisdiction of Tamarhat Police Station.

The operation resulted in the recovery of two pieces of Fake Indian Currency Notes, 1,500 sheets of blank paper, and chemicals suspected to be used in producing counterfeit currency. A Scooty, believed to have been used for their operations, was also seized from the spot.



Also Read: Assam chief secretary reviews security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations

All seized items, including the counterfeit materials and the vehicle, have been secured for further investigation. Authorities are now working to uncover the broader counterfeit currency network and identify potential accomplices involved in the illegal activity.

This operation highlights the dedication of law enforcement agencies in curbing counterfeit currency circulation and ensuring the integrity of the financial system.