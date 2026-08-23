Assam: Dhubri police bust illegal pharmaceutical narcotics network, two arrested

The District Crime Unit (DCU), in coordination with personnel of Dhubri Sadar Police Station, has busted an alleged illegal pharmaceutical narcotics network in Dhubri and arrested two persons in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of pharmaceutical drugs and illicit cough syrup.

The operation was carried out on Sunday afternoon based on confidential intelligence, with the police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Dhubri, Dr Anup Jyoti Borah.

Acting on the intelligence input, police intercepted a scooter bearing registration number AS-17M-0427 at Madrasa More in New Ghat. The vehicle was allegedly being operated by Rafikul Islam, 46, a resident of Ward No. 12, Subhash Nagar.

During a search, police recovered 40 bottles of illicit cough syrup, a mobile phone and the scooter. During questioning, Islam allegedly disclosed information about his supplier, following which police proceeded to the next location.

Based on the information obtained during the interrogation, police raided Irshad Medical at Jhagrarpar Pt-III and arrested its owner, Shahidul Hoque, 44.

A search of Hoque and the pharmacy premises led to the recovery of 1,480 Nitror-10 tablets, 160 Pyeevon Spac tablets and 75 bottles of illicit cough syrup, police said.

The authorities also seized ₹8,200 in cash, a mobile phone, a PAN card, a Post Office passbook and identity documents from the premises.

Both accused have been taken into police custody as further legal proceedings are initiated under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Officer-in-Charge of Dhubri Sadar Police Station Pritam Das said.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the wider supply chain and identify other persons who may be linked to the alleged pharmaceutical narcotics network.