Assam: Dhubri police bust major online gaming investment scam, four arrested, hotel under scrutiny

Dhubri Police busted a large-scale online gaming investment scam, leading to the arrest of four individuals, including a hotel employee, during a late-night operation on Saturday, November 8.

According to police sources, the racket was allegedly being run through an Android application named ‘RSN Marketing’, which was used to dupe unsuspecting victims with false promises of high investment returns.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shahinur Ali of Kaiyahagi Bazar (South Salmara), Ahinur Rahman of Mahrirchar (South Salmara), Zobbar Ali of Manirchar (South Salmara), and Samad, a resident of Birsing area, who was employed at the Afreen Hotel in Dhubri town.

Investigations revealed that the three prime suspects had been staying at Afreen Hotel, where their names were allegedly registered under false identities. The arrest of the hotel employee, Samad, proved to be a critical lead that exposed the group’s local operations.

The police have intensified their probe into the hotel’s management after uncovering suspicious patterns and long-circulating local rumours suggesting that the establishment may have been involved in illegal activities. Authorities are now examining whether the hotel’s staff knowingly aided the cybercrime syndicate.

During the raid, police seized multiple incriminating materials, including seven ATM cards, four passbooks, two cheque books, several mobile phones, and a record book that meticulously documented the group’s financial transactions and daily earnings. Investigators say the detailed bookkeeping indicates the scam was executed with professional-level planning and precision.

Preliminary reports suggest that the ‘RSN Marketing’ app was the primary tool used to channel money fraudulently, luring victims with the false promise of earning substantial profits through gaming-based investments.