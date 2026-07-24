Assam: Dhubri Police bust theft racket, recover stolen gold; five arrested

Dhubri Police have dismantled an organised theft and stolen property racket following a house break-in at Ward No. 1 in Dhubri town, recovering all the stolen gold ornaments and arresting five people allegedly involved in the crime.

The case was registered after a theft was reported at the residence of Niki Ray, daughter of Rameswar Ray. Acting on the complaint, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Pritam Das launched an operation on July 22, leading to the arrest of the prime accused, 24-year-old Ramjan Ali Bhuyan, a resident of Aironjongla Pt-I under Dhubri Police Station.

During police remand, Bhuyan allegedly confessed to stealing several gold ornaments from the house, including six pairs of gold earrings, four gold nose rings and a gold bilet.

Police said the interrogation uncovered a network involved in handling the stolen property. Based on Bhuyan's disclosures, investigators traced Tapan Karmakar, a resident of Ward No. 6 in Gauripur town, who allegedly melted the stolen gold in an attempt to destroy evidence and conceal its origin. The transaction was reportedly coordinated with Shyamol Ray of Ward No. 2, Dhubri town.

The investigation further revealed that the accused and the alleged receivers had visited Hari Om Gold and Silver Testing Centre, where the stolen ornaments were allegedly accepted by proprietor Harish C.H. Bhosle and staff member Rupak Choudhury.

Acting on information gathered during the investigation, police conducted a series of coordinated raids on July 23 and recovered all the stolen gold ornaments.

Police said all five accused have been taken into custody for their alleged roles in the theft, destruction of evidence and receipt of stolen property. Further legal proceedings are underway.