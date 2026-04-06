Assam: Dhubri police bust ‘Tir’ gambling racket near court complex, one arrested

Dhubri Police on Monday, April 6 dismantled an illegal “Tir” (archery-based betting) gambling operation functioning near the Old Court Building area, leading to the arrest of one person and the seizure of betting-related materials.

The raid was conducted at approximately 3:50 PM by a team from Dhubri Police Station following specific intelligence inputs about ongoing illicit gambling activities in the vicinity. During the operation, police apprehended Azal Hoque (30), a resident of Chalakura Part-IV under Fakirganj Police Station in South Salmara-Mankachar district, at the scene.

Officials reported the recovery of Rs 5,570 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from the day’s betting activity. In addition, two notebooks containing detailed records of “Tir Juwa” transactions and number entries were seized, along with a mobile handset believed to hold digital evidence related to the betting network and its clientele.

Police indicated that the operation forms part of an ongoing drive to curb illegal gambling activities in Dhubri, particularly “Tir” betting, which has been identified as a recurring issue in the region. Authorities noted that such activities often affect economically vulnerable sections by promoting speculative betting.

The accused remains in police custody, and further investigation is underway to identify additional individuals, including suspected agents or “bookies,” connected to the racket.

Residents in the area have expressed support for the police action, citing concerns over the proliferation of gambling hubs near public institutions and their potential link to petty crimes and disturbances.