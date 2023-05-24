In a major crackdown on tobacco smuggling, the Dhubri police seized a truck loaded with four quintals of tobacco from Jogmaya Parghat in Dhubri district on May 24.

The truck, bearing registration number AS-17-C-6216, was intercepted by the police while it was trying to supply the tobacco from Parghat to the south bank of the Brahmaputra River through a boat.

The police said that the tobacco was brought from West Bengal and was being smuggled to various parts of Assam using fake GST invoices.

The driver and the handyman of the truck have been detained for interrogation and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Assam: West Bengal truck loaded with tobacco leaves seized in Dhubri district

The police suspect that there is a nexus of tobacco smugglers operating in the region and have launched a drive to nab them.

Earlier on May 23, the Bagribari police detained a truck that was unlawfully transporting tobacco leaves while also hauling iron supplies for the irrigation department in Assam.

Partha Pratim Duarah, a sub-divisional police officer, conducted a naka check on National Highway 17 at around midnight based on particular intelligence information. The squad discreetly seized a truck that was filled with tobacco leaves and other government property.

The truck was transporting supplies for the Jogighopa Irrigation Department, where 40 jute sacks containing tobacco leaves were dumped.