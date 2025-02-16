Assam's Dhubri police seized two Bhutan-registered dumpers (or tippers), on February 16 for operating illegally on National Highway 17 and its surrounding areas. The action was taken based on public concerns and a report published by India Today NE on February 13.



READ: Assam: Illegal operation of Bhutan-registered dumpers raise alarm in Dhubri, transport authorities silent

One of the vehicles, bearing registration number BP-2-A4425, was detained in the Daobhangi area of the district on Sunday.

The action comes amid allegations that the Dhubri District Transport Department has turned a blind eye to Bhutan-based high-speed dumper or tipper transporting local materials between Agamoni and Chapar.

While the department’s interceptor vehicle remains active, imposing fines on other vehicles around the clock, it has been accused of failing to act against these foreign-registered trucks.

Speaking to India Today NE, Dhubri Superintendent of Police (SP) Navin Singh emphasiSed the risks posed by these illegally operating vehicles. “The unchecked movement of Bhutan-registered dumpers not only leads to revenue loss for the government but also creates a dangerous situation on our roads. Since these vehicles do not comply with Indian road safety and insurance regulations, any accident involving them would leave victims without legal recourse for compensation,” SP Singh stated.

The swift action taken by the district police aims to prevent any potential tragedy and ensure road safety for the public.



Further investigations are underway to identify and curb the illegal operations of foreign-registered vehicles in the region.