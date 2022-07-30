In a bid to make Assam a "drug-free" state, Dhubri Police on Saturday disposed of narcotics and psychotropic substances worth Rs 1.5 crore as per market value, which were seized in various operations in the last few months.

The Drug Disposal Program was held in front of the Home Guard Training Centre, Rangamati, Gauripur.

14,044 numbers of contraband tablets, 4901 numbers of banned cough syrup, 150 kgs of cannabis and 580 gram of brown sugar have been destroyed by the police by crushing with a road roller and buring. All the residuals were later covered with earth in a pitch.

Dhubri SP Abhijit Gurav stated that the narcotic products have been disposed of by the orders of the Court and have been disposed off by the Drugs Disposal Committee, which has members from the Administration, Pollution Control Board etc.

"These are the drugs which have been seized in different operations in the last 5 to 6 years. These are only a part of the seized narcotic items, which are allowed by the court to dispose of," said Gurav.

He also added that society needs to be drug free and their initiatives to curb drug-related crimes are on.

It need mentions here, that many police stations across the state of Assam are carrying out drug disposal programme today and destroying all illicit drugs and contraband items seized by Assam Police in the last few months.