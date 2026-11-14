Dhubri Police detained 10 persons during a raid at Mitali Club in the heart of Dhubri town on Saturday, November 14 as part of an intensified crackdown on alleged illegal gambling activities.

According to police sources, gambling activities had allegedly been taking place at the club for a considerable period. The latest raid has drawn attention as several of those detained are reportedly from prominent families in Dhubri.

Among those detained is the general secretary of the Dhubri Sports Association. Some of the others are also reportedly associated with the ruling political party.

The detained persons have been identified as Ratan Mandal, Biswajit Banik, Niku Nandi, Dipankar Ghosh, Madhusudan Ghosh, Ashok Saha, Biswajit Kundu, Ropam Agarwala, Asif Montadul Ahmed and Sajal Sarkar.

Police sources said Mitali Club had previously come under scrutiny, with an earlier raid also conducted at the premises. The latest operation comes amid reports of alleged gambling activities at several clubs across Dhubri during the Diwali festivities.

The raid is part of Dhubri Police's ongoing drive against illegal gambling in the town. Further details regarding the nature of the alleged activities and the legal action to be taken against those detained are awaited.