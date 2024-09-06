The Dhubri Police have detained Mrinal Kanti Ghosh, an alleged long-term money lender, following a victim’s complaint lodged at the Dhubri Sadar Police Station.

The complaint accuses Ghosh of failing to return critical documents, including an ATM card, to the victim despite the repayment of all borrowed funds. According to the victim, Ghosh has also been accused of issuing threats and behaving aggressively, exploiting the victim's official status.

Ghosh was detained amid allegations of multiple money-lending cases against him. The Dhubri Sadar Police are currently conducting an extensive interrogation to uncover further details. Reports suggest that Ghosh claimed to possess a money-lending license but has yet to provide any verifiable documentation to the authorities.