Assam: Dhubri police fine MLA’s luxury car for illegal red beacon and political signage

A luxury Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine linked to Assam MLA Najrul Hoque’s family was fined by Dhubri police on Thursday for illegally using a red beacon and displaying political signage without authorisation.

The car, registered under the name Sirajul Hoque and carrying the number AS-01EF-3333, was routinely seen around Dhubri with boards identifying it as belonging to the “Unit President 23-Dhubri LAC” in Hindi. It also frequently used a flashing red beacon, strictly reserved for emergency services or high-ranking officials.

Following a formal notice earlier this week, the vehicle was brought to Dhubri Sadar Police Station on Thursday, stripped of its beacon and political signs. According to police sources, these items were used by the MLA’s son, Atique Shakil Hoque, allegedly to convey political influence and gain special treatment.

Officials stated the move was a clear signal that misuse of political connections to flout traffic laws will not be tolerated. The vehicle, worth over Rs 40 lakh, now stands as a symbol of the department’s effort to uphold legal equality.