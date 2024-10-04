A serious complaint has been filed at the Dhubri Police Station alleging criminal breach of trust, fraud, and caste-based misconduct by officials of the Dhubri branch of Mahindra Finance Company.

The complainant, Girindra Nath Roy, a resident of Kismathasdaha Pt-II, has lodged an FIR detailing how he became a victim of financial deceit and discriminatory treatment.

According to the FIR, Roy had purchased a tractor, bearing registration number AS 17C-4763, under a loan agreement with Mahindra Finance Company. He states that he has been consistently paying monthly EMIs of ₹16,150/- at the Dhubri branch. However, on May 27, 2023, after paying the EMI for the month of May and receiving a receipt.

Roy’s visit to the branch on October 4, 2024, to settle all pending dues, he discovered that the payment on May 27, 2023, was never deposited with the company and allegedly escalated into a confrontation.



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He claims that the officials not only denied the payment of the May EMI but also misbehaved with him. The FIR describes how Roy was subjected to derogatory remarks, including insults based on his Scheduled Caste status. He further alleges that the officials used abusive language, calling him unworthy of entering their office due to his caste background.

Roy is seeking legal action against the officials for both financial fraud and discriminatory behaviour, urging the police to take swift action in accordance with the law.

The police are expected to investigate the matter and take appropriate steps to address the allegations. The incident raises serious concerns about caste-based discrimination and unethical practices within financial institutions, calling for strict accountability from the parties involved.