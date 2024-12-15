Assam's Gauripur police conducted a massive operation aimed at destroying cannabis cultivation near the Dangirchar market in South Geramari, Dhubri district. The operation successfully led to the destruction of illegal hemp plantations in the area.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team launched a well-coordinated raid in the area. During the operation, illegal trees were found thriving on a large scale.

Authorities also discovered similar plantations at a local resident's house. The law enforcement team swiftly moved to cut down and destroy the illegal plantations.

According to the police, the operation was part of an ongoing effort to curb the cultivation of narcotics in the region.

Local officials have lauded the swift action, which they believe sends a strong message to those involved in illegal activities.

In the meantime, the owner of the house where the hemp fields were found fled. To guarantee that such illegal activities are completely eradicated, local residents have been asked to assist the police.