A law enforcement employee has been taken into custody at Dhubri Sadar police station following the fact that an incident involving an uproar at the Golakganj police station, where the policeman was accused of obtaining money from beneficiaries under the guise of the Orunodoi scheme.

As per reports, under the guise of the Orunodoi scheme, police personnel identified as Rakibul Islam Ahmed, a policeman from the Golakganj police station, took Rs 1,000 from each of the ladies in the Jhagrarpar area of Dhubri. He introduced himself as a close friend of the BJP leader and harassed the victim women, warning them to send BJP activists to their homes.

After collecting the money, Rakibul has been accused of having been a fraudster and disappearing. Meanwhile, the first wife of the alleged accused police officer eventually learned about Ahmed's whereabouts as she was pressured by the victim women for a refund of their money.



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As a result, on Wednesday, the victim women were led by an active worker of the All India Democratic Women's Association visited the Golakganj police station precipitated an unforeseen circumstance in which they demanded reimbursement of their money, which Ahmed allegedly collected in the name of Orunodoi scheme.

In the meantime, the accused Ahmed mistreated and assaulted the victim woman at the police station. The victim women, unable to get their money back, ultimately threatened to go to court and meet with the district superintendent of police, Dhubri.

Later, the Golakganj police subsequently took Ahmed into custody, and on Thursday night, officials informed Ahmed was sent to the Dhubri Sadar Police Station for an additional investigation into the matter in question.