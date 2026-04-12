Assam: Dhubri police recover stolen timber worth lakhs, three apprehended

Assam Police on Sunday, April 12, said it had recovered stolen timber goods worth an estimated Rs 2–3 lakh in a coordinated operation in Dhubrirchar area of Dhubri, leading to the apprehension of three persons, including an alleged receiver of the stolen property.

Police said the recovery followed a complaint lodged by Nur Mohammed, owner of a local timber depot, who reported that materials had been stolen in a series of incidents over the past three to four months. The case gained traction after two suspects were caught by local residents on the night of April 11.

According to officials, the stolen items included 20 handcrafted wooden panel doors, 114 wooden planks, and 44 pieces of 3x3 wooden batam. The two primary suspects were identified as Yeasin Ali (22) and Nur Hussain (19), both residents of Dhubrirchar. During preliminary questioning by villagers, the duo allegedly admitted to their involvement in the theft.

Their statements led to the identification of a third आरोपी, Abu Sama (60), who is suspected to have acted as a receiver by facilitating the storage and sale of the stolen timber.

A police team from Dhubri Sadar Police Station reached the area on Sunday morning following the inputs and recovered the stolen goods from the possession of the accused. The entire consignment has been seized and secured as evidence.

In his complaint, the depot owner alleged that the accused were habitual offenders and part of a broader network involved in similar crimes across the district. He urged authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the suspected nexus.

Police have taken all three individuals into custody and initiated further investigation to ascertain possible links to other theft cases reported in the district. Officials said legal proceedings will follow as per due process.