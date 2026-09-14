Assam: Dhubri police seize over 100 bags of PDS rice in Brahmaputra, foil suspected Bangladesh smuggling bid

Police in Assam’s Dhubri district seized more than 100 bags of subsidised Public Distribution System (PDS) rice during a night operation along the Brahmaputra River, foiling an alleged attempt to smuggle the food grains across the international border into Bangladesh.

The operation was carried out by personnel of Fakirganj Police Station following intelligence inputs about the movement of a consignment of PDS rice through the riverine route under the cover of darkness.

A police team led by Fakirganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Purushottam Singh launched a targeted operation in the Brahmaputra riverine area surrounding Fakirganj. The team reportedly chased a mechanised boat for nearly an hour after spotting it moving in the area.

As the police approached, the suspects allegedly operating the boat abandoned it and jumped into the river before swimming away under the cover of darkness.

A subsequent search of the boat led to the recovery of more than 100 bags of white rice believed to have been diverted from the PDS distribution network under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Police have also seized the boat and the entire rice consignment. Officials are now investigating the source of the rice and the network allegedly involved in diverting the subsidised food grains.

The presence of sacks bearing the marking "Government of Punjab" has also raised questions about how government-marked bags procured in another state reached the alleged smuggling network in Assam. The finding has led police to examine whether the operation involved a wider, multi-layered supply chain extending beyond local smugglers.

"PDS food grains are meant for eligible beneficiaries, but attempts are being made to divert these supplies for illegal trade across the border," officials said.

Purushottam Singh said an investigation was underway to identify the local distributors and other persons allegedly involved in the racket and to trace the suspects who fled from the boat.

Following the seizure, police have intensified patrolling along vulnerable riverine stretches in the area to prevent further attempts to transport subsidised food grains towards the international border.